The North Santiam Watershed Council (NSWC) Board of Directors is currently seeking potential future volunteer Board members.
NSWC Mission
Providing opportunities for stakeholders to cooperate in promoting and sustaining the health of the North Santiam watershed and its communities.
The NSWC Board of Directors represent the diverse interests and perspectives found throughout our geography – local landowners, land managers, businesses, recreation enthusiasts, and natural resource advocates. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion as a Council and welcome all to consider becoming general volunteer members. The Council intends its Board of Directors (governing body) to include a diverse range of geographic areas and community interests in order to engage a balance of interested and affected persons within the watershed as required by ORS 541.910(2). Together, the Council directs the strategic vision of our programs for the benefit of our local communities.
Per our charter, we seek additional Board representation from the following stakeholder interests: Economic (timber, agriculture, aggregate, recreation and tourism or other business), Natural Resources, Small cities in the watershed, Linn County (citizen at large, appointed by County Commissioners), North Santiam Middle & Upper Sub-basin and Education.
Previous Board service is not required, but experience with or knowledge of non-profit organization management is a plus. Current Board committees include executive, governance, and finance. We are planning to create committees for community engagement, fundraising and education. Therefore, we are specifically seeking individuals with experience, expertise or an interest in these areas.
The North Santiam Watershed Council is a non-governmental volunteer organization and membership is open to all. If you are interested in the ecological and economic health of our community, the North Santiam River, its tributaries, and the surrounding watershed, we encourage you to reach out and get to know us.
For consideration, please email nswcboard2020@gmail.com and we will coordinate a brief telephone and/or Zoom interview conversation with you and the members of the NSWC Governance Committee. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis for currently vacant positions.