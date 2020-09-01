Over the past 20 years, our organization has grown and evolved to meet the shifting needs of Washington’s farming communities. Today, after a thoughtful process that involved gathering community feedback and reflecting on the most urgent needs of farmers, we are thrilled to announce a new name: Washington Farmland Trust.
In addition to serving as an exciting marker of the broadened impact we hope to have across the state, our new name comes with some other notable changes. We have introduced a new logo and tagline, color palette, and website – each exemplifying our new brand identity and grounded in our core values. Our logo icon depicts crop rows, but in an interwoven pattern, demonstrating how local farms connect us all. The green and gold colors of our brand reflect the palette of our great state – from the lush forests and verdant fields of Western Washington to the high desert and rolling hills east of the mountains.
Most exciting of all, our new name aligns with the rollout of our latest strategic plan, providing direction towards our long-term vision for the next 20 years and beyond: to sustain a future for farming in Washington. Though we’ve always been a statewide organization, we are reexamining how and where we show up across the state in order to have the most meaningful impact on Washington’s land and farmers.
When PCC Community Markets founded our organization 20 years ago, the biggest threat to farmland was urban sprawl. Today, the urgency of climate change as well as the historic and current inequities in accessing land only add to the pressures that farmers face. As we look toward the future, we believe it is imperative that we respond to these many threats by forging new partnerships, expanding our service area, growing our programs, and committing to deep learning along the way.
We began that learning process last year, when we heard from people like you about your thoughts on our organization’s work. In our research, we learned that you were eager to learn more about our vision for the future and our geographic footprint. We also learned that our community sees farmland protection at the nexus of many other important issues – from rural economic development to food security and climate change. And finally, we learned that sharing a name with PCC Community Markets has led to confusion about our relationship and distinctions between our day-to-day work over the years. Our new name aims to add clarity and better reflect where our organization is heading into the future.
After providing two decades of brand recognition and visibility, office space, HR expertise, vendor fundraising, and millions of dollars in cash support to our organization, PCC Community Markets remains our founder and an active supporter of Washington Farmland Trust. Going forward, PCC plans to support our efforts to ensure the protection of organic farmland, the advancement of organic farming practices, and land access services for farmers from underrepresented groups across Washington, aligning with the co-op’s strategic priorities.
Our new name, Washington Farmland Trust, is a celebration of this incredible place we call home and our unwavering commitment to the lifeblood of our communities: local farms. Together, with the continued support of people like you, we hope to sustain a future for farming in Washington for generations to come.