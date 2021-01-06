Eugene, Ore. --- (Jan. 6 , 2020) — Papé Material Handling is now the exclusive Western Washington dealer for Magni Telescopic Handlers, the world leader in rotating and heavy lift telescopic handlers.
“Papé Material Handling is pleased to make the Magni line of equipment available to our customers throughout Western Washington,” said Chris Wetle, President of Papé Material Handling. “Magni is an excellent addition to Papé Material Handling’s best in class offerings to keep customers moving in construction, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and on special projects that require rotating and heavy lift telescopic handlers.”
As a 3-in-1 machine, contractors use Magni Rotating Telehandlers to replace cranes, aerial work platforms, and standard telehandlers. Magni’s deliver outstanding gains in safety, productivity, efficiency and profit delivering gains of up to 35%.
Papé Material Handling has 7 locations throughout Western Washington and 37 locations through the Western United States and Hawaii.
Papé offers its customers an expansive network of locations throughout the Western United States and Hawaii that can meet their capital equipment sales, rental and service needs through Papé Material Handling, Papé Machinery, Papé Kenworth, Ditch Witch West, A Papé Company, and Engineered Products, A Papé Company. All Papé companies and their members are committed to maximizing an organization’s uptime.
You can learn more about Papé at www.pape.com.
About The Papé Group, Inc.
The Papé Group, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, Ore., represents a full line of capital equipment sales, parts, service, finance, and rental throughout nine western states and Hawaii. Papé Material Handling, Inc.; Papé Kenworth; Papé Machinery, Inc.; Ditch Witch West, A Papé Company; and Engineered Products, A Papé Company serve customers in the material handling, transportation, agriculture, turf, forestry, construction, trenching, and warehousing industries. For more information about The Papé Group, Inc., visit www.pape.com.
About Magni Telescopic Handlers & Magni America LLC
Magni Telescopic Handlers, headquartered in Castelfranco Emilia, Italy, is the world leader in Rotating and Heavy Lift Telescopic Handlers. Magni has over 300 dealers serving 150 countries throughout the world. Magni America LLC is a factory owned importer and distributor for Magni Telescopic Handlers for the United States. With and abundance of parts and superior service expertise located in the United States, Magni America provides unparalleled support for Magni dealers.