Eugene, Ore. — (Jan. 4, 2020) — Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry announced it became a Wirtgen dealer on January 1, 2021, offering customers Wirtgen asphalt milling and concrete slip form machinery, Vögele pavers, Hamm compaction equipment and Kleemann crushing and screening equipment, for road construction and rehabilitation, mining and processing recycled materials, and asphalt and concrete production.
“Wirtgen is a John Deere Company that has a rugged, reliable, and ready to work line up of road construction and open-cast mining equipment,” said Rodger Spears, President of Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry. “Papé is committed to delivering exceptional products with the consistent, quality service that our customers have come to expect for more than 83 years.”
Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry is an authorized dealer for the full-line of John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment as well as Hitachi, LeeBoy, Topcon, Morbark, Fuchs, Trail King, Gradall, Vacall, Klein, Superior Broom, BTI, and other high-quality brands.
Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry serves its customer with 24/7 service from 29 retail and service locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Hawaii.
About The Papé Group, Inc.
The Papé Group, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, Ore., represents a full line of capital equipment sales, parts, service, finance, and rental throughout nine western states and Hawaii. Papé Machinery Inc., Pape Material Handling, Inc.; Papé Kenworth; Pape.; Ditch Witch West, a Papé Company; and Engineered Products, A Papé Company, serve customers in the construction and forestry, material handling, transportation, agriculture, turf, trenching, and warehousing industries. For more information about The Papé Group, Inc., visit www.pape.com.