EUGENE, Ore. —12/9/21- Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf has completed the asset purchase of Valley Truck & Tractor, a nine-store John Deere dealership with locations in Chico, Colusa, Dixon, Elk Grove, Gridley, Robbins, Willow, Woodland, and Yuba City in Northern California’s Sacramento Valley. No terms of the transaction will be announced.
“We welcome our new customers and employee members to Papé,” said Ryan Papé, President of Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf. “All of us with Papé are dedicated to earning our customer’s business every day with consistent, quality customer service that maximizes their uptime 24/7.”
Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf, an authorized dealer for the full-line of John Deere agriculture and turf equipment, now serves customers from 44 locations strategically located in California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf also offers its customers an expansive network of locations throughout the Western United States that can meet their capital equipment sales, rental and service needs through Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry, Papé Material Handling, Papé Kenworth, Ditch Witch West, A Papé Company, and Engineered Products, A Papé Company.
Headquartered in Eugene, Ore., Papé is a holding company for capital equipment dealerships throughout the West. The businesses of Papé sell, rent, and service the premier brands of capital equipment used in the construction, agricultural, turf, forestry, trucking and warehousing/materials handling industries. The Papé businesses include Papé Machinery Inc., Papé Material Handling Inc., Papé Kenworth, Ditch Witch West, Engineered Products and Papé Rents. The operations serve nine western states – from Alaska to California. The cornerstone of all Papé operations since the first dealership was founded in 1938 has been its commitment to providing high quality products backed by consistent, quality customer service wherever and whenever needed. For more information about Papé, visit www.pape.com. Papé Keeps You Moving.
