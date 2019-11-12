Eugene, Ore. --- Oregon State University professor Betsy Verhoeven, Ph.D., will discuss trends in Oregon’s industrial hemp industry during her presentation entitled: “Hemp, A New Old Crop in Oregon: Reflections from the 2019 Growing Season and Looking Forward,” on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Willamette Valley Ag Expo in Albany, Oregon. Verhoeven’s presentation is sponsored by Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf and will begin at 5 pm in the Calapooia Arena.
“Dr. Verhoeven’s research provides important insight for industry leaders and those unfamiliar with the emerging industrial hemp industry in Oregon,” said Pat Walsh, spokesperson for Papé. “Industrial hemp is one of the fastest growing biomasses that is used in textiles, paper, biodegradable plastics, health food and fuel. Papé is pleased to help the industry keep moving forward with this important information from Dr. Verhoeven."
Dr. Verhoeven will speak for 25 to 30 minutes and then be available to answer questions about her work and the industry. Admission to the presentation sponsored by Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf is included in the admission price for the expo.
