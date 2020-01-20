(Spain, December 18, 2019). Panakeia, the first THC-free (0.00%) hemp variety with high CBG content (18%) lands in the U.S.A. Developed by Hemp Trading, Panakeia seeds and clones will be produced and distributed by Tesoro Genetics, specialising in breeding high quality hemp seed and CBD, and Front Range Biosciences, a technology provider for the breeding and production of new hemp, coffee and regulated cannabis plant varieties and seeds.
Hemp Trading developed this strain together with the Spanish university Universidad Politècnica de Valencia and signed the commercial agreements with these two large companies at MJBizCon, the biggest trade show of the cannabis industry, which was hold in Las Vegas last week. This agreement will enable large-scale production and distribution of Panakeia in the American market.
No more hot hemp
Panakeia successfully breaks the legal barrier of "hot hemp". In the U.S.A. hot hemp is any variety that exceeds 0.3% THC and is therefore illegal. On the contrary, Panakeia is completely free of psychoactive component (0.00% total THC) and eliminates related vulnerabilities during harvesting and later commercialization: no legal obstacles and no risks in the entire chain. Currently farmers are forced to destroy hemp crops when they exceed the THC level allowed by federal law and hemp processors encounter legal issues due to concentration when extracting. Panakeia resolves these issues.
Higher benefits than CBD
Hemp Trading CEO, Ernesto Llosá, confirms that "CBG is the new trend in the hemp market and Panakeia offers great economic benefits, much higher than CBD". In addition, this new variety_ continues the businessman_ "surprises with harvests up to 4.000 pounds per acre and makes cheaper the costs of purification in extractions, since it does not contain THC".
"For us, the American market is key for commercialisingPanakeia as hemp is grown here on a large scale and the agreement with these two companies represents a big opportunity for launching Panakeia in the U.S.”, adds Llosá. The crop forecasts for next year in U.S.A. are more than promising: it is expected that production will triple from 80,000 acres in 2019 to around 250,000 acres in 2020, according to Hemp Trading CEO.
“Introducing a cutting edge plant variety like Panakeia will have a seismic ripple effect in the hemp farming industry in the US,” said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. “Our company’s mission from the beginning has been to provide sustainable and modern solutions to mainstream agricultural practices, and I believe the Panakeia hemp variety will not only encourage more streamlined farming methods, but also introduce more Americans to even more of the potential wellness properties of the hemp plant.”
“Panakeia is more than just CBG, it is a drastic shift for the hemp market – the ability to never fail a field compliance test, to transport all forms of the product from flower to concentrates, and to process with no need for THC remediation.” Tesoro Genetics CEO John Keating continues, “In addition to these benefits, the high yields and flower quality of Panakeia are exceptional. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Hemp Trading and believe that Panakeia is the solution the market has been looking for.”
The potential of Panakeia not only lies in its 0.00% THC, but also in its high concentration of cannabigerol (CBG) up to 18%. CBG is a cannabinoid until now present in a residual way in the hemp plant and provides highly health benefits, according to different studies. Research suggests that CBG may have beneficial effects in reducing pain, glaucoma or psoriasis; also it could have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
Panakeia is setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical companies interested in exploring the medicinal properties of cannabis in a legal way.
About Hemp Trading
Hemp Trading is a Spanish company with more than 15 years of experience distributing products for the cultivation of cannabis internationally. It currently operates in more than 20 countries in the EU, Latin America and the USA, making it one of the leaders in the cannabis market. Ever since it started operating, Hemp Trading has focused on research and genetic improvements in cannabis. Thus, its team includes agronomy engineers and biotechnologists who apply the most sophisticated technologies, such as gas chromatography and genetic sequencing, to analyse the plants in terms of both their genotype and phenotype.
Hemp Trading aspires to become a global benchmark in the production of cannabis seeds that are high in medicinal phytocannabinoids. Therefore, the company is firmly committed to Research, Development and Innovation at the service of Premium THC-free genetics.
