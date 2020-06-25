June 25, 2020 — The Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Program, administered through the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Thanks to generous program supporters, 17 scholarships were awarded this year for a total of $24,000 given to students.

"We appreciate the contributions of our donors and friends who make it possible for these young people to pursue a career in the agriculture industry. Your gifts help to keep Oregon agriculture viable," said Holly Michaels, OFBF Memorial Scholarship Coordinator.

The following students have been identified to receive a $2,000 scholarship (6):

Katie Sherer

Tillamook County

Biological/Biosystems Engineering

Oregon State University

Sponsor:  Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment

Elizabeth Brentano

Marion County

Horticulture

Oregon State University

Sponsor:  John Rossner Memorial Endowment

John Stables Jr.

Yamhill County

Range Science & Management

Oregon State University

Sponsor:  John Rossner Memorial Endowment

Elizabeth Kenagy

Douglas County

Agricultural Business & Management

Oregon State University

Sponsor:  John Rossner Memorial Endowment

Kaitlyn Schumacher

Linn County

Accounting & Finance

Oregon State University

Sponsor:  John Rossner Memorial Endowment

Macy Roselle

Umatilla County

Agricultural Business & Management

Oklahoma State University

Sponsors:  Oregon Mint Commission

Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians

Tillamook County Farm Bureau (In Honor of Dale & Jackie Buck)

The following students have been identified to receive a $1,500 scholarship (2):

Moriah Michaels

Douglas County

Agricultural Business & Management

University of Idaho

Sponsor:  Multnomah County Farm Bureau (In Memory of Marie Garre)

Matthew Orem

Morrow County

Farm & Ranch Management

Blue Mountain Community College

Sponsor:  Multnomah County Farm Bureau

The following students have been identified to receive a $1,000 scholarship (8):

Eric Rencken

Umatilla County

Agricultural Business & Management

University of Idaho

Sponsor:  Wilco

Sarah Michaels

Douglas County

Nutrition & Dietetics

University of Idaho

Sponsor:  Douglas County Farm Bureau

Gracelyn Krahn

Linn County

Animal Science

Linn-Benton Community College

Sponsor:  Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment

Charles Harris

Washington County

Electrical & Agricultural Engineering

Linn-Benton Community College

Sponsor:  Yamhill County Farm Bureau (In Memory of John Rossner)

Alexis Thomas

Linn County

Agronomy & Crop Science

Brigham Young University

Sponsor:  Tillamook Creamery

Megan Hufford

Union County

Agricultural Production Operations

University of Idaho

Sponsor:  Anonymous Donor

Amanda Fox

Lane County

Animal Science

Oregon State University

Sponsor:  Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment

The following student has been identified to receive the OFB Associate Member Scholarship, which was funded by COUNTRY Financial ($1,000):

Justin Thomas

Washington County

Engineering

Oregon State University

Thank you to the 2020-2021 Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Sponsors:

Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment, John Rossner Memorial Endowment, Tillamook County Farm Bureau, Tillamook Creamery, Oregon Mint Commission, Douglas County Farm Bureau, Yamhill County Farm Bureau, Multnomah County Farm Bureau, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Wilco, Anonymous Donor, and COUNTRY Financial.

Contributions of $499 or less were received from many scholarship supporters (Linn County Farm Bureau, Polk County Farm Bureau, and many individuals in memory of Gary Johnson) and during our annual fundraiser at OFB Annual Convention.  

Thanks to these, along with the scholarship sponsors listed above and many generous Oregon Farm Bureau members who contributed with their Membership Dues, this scholarship program was able to award 17 scholarships for a total of $24,000!

OFBFMS Gift Sale/Raffle Donors & Helpers:

Dan Meeker, Troy & Holly Michaels, Pam Zweifel, Kent Smith, Lindsay Heiser, Kent & Nancy Searles, Werner Gourmet Meat, Rosenburg Builders Supply, Tillamook Farmers Co-op, Debbie D’s Jerky & Sausage Factory, Douglas County Farmer’s Co-op, Dave Dillon, and Carol Leuthold.

The Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, through its Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Project, offers scholarships to individuals preparing to continue their education through a junior college, or a four-year college or university, with plans to study in an agricultural related major. Children and grandchildren of voting members of Oregon Farm Bureau are eligible regardless of their major. Contributions are received throughout the year in support of the OFB Memorial Scholarship Project.

The Foundation is a 501 (c )(3) Oregon non-profit organization.  Mail your contributions to:  Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation (memo:  Scholarships), 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR  97301. 

For more information, contact Holly Michaels, OFBF Memorial Scholarship Coordinator, at scholarship@oregonfb.org

###

Tags

Recommended for you