June 25, 2020 — The Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Program, administered through the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Thanks to generous program supporters, 17 scholarships were awarded this year for a total of $24,000 given to students.
"We appreciate the contributions of our donors and friends who make it possible for these young people to pursue a career in the agriculture industry. Your gifts help to keep Oregon agriculture viable," said Holly Michaels, OFBF Memorial Scholarship Coordinator.
The following students have been identified to receive a $2,000 scholarship (6):
Katie Sherer
Tillamook County
Biological/Biosystems Engineering
Oregon State University
Sponsor: Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment
Elizabeth Brentano
Marion County
Horticulture
Oregon State University
Sponsor: John Rossner Memorial Endowment
John Stables Jr.
Yamhill County
Range Science & Management
Oregon State University
Sponsor: John Rossner Memorial Endowment
Elizabeth Kenagy
Douglas County
Agricultural Business & Management
Oregon State University
Sponsor: John Rossner Memorial Endowment
Kaitlyn Schumacher
Linn County
Accounting & Finance
Oregon State University
Sponsor: John Rossner Memorial Endowment
Macy Roselle
Umatilla County
Agricultural Business & Management
Oklahoma State University
Sponsors: Oregon Mint Commission
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians
Tillamook County Farm Bureau (In Honor of Dale & Jackie Buck)
The following students have been identified to receive a $1,500 scholarship (2):
Moriah Michaels
Douglas County
Agricultural Business & Management
University of Idaho
Sponsor: Multnomah County Farm Bureau (In Memory of Marie Garre)
Matthew Orem
Morrow County
Farm & Ranch Management
Blue Mountain Community College
Sponsor: Multnomah County Farm Bureau
The following students have been identified to receive a $1,000 scholarship (8):
Eric Rencken
Umatilla County
Agricultural Business & Management
University of Idaho
Sponsor: Wilco
Sarah Michaels
Douglas County
Nutrition & Dietetics
University of Idaho
Sponsor: Douglas County Farm Bureau
Gracelyn Krahn
Linn County
Animal Science
Linn-Benton Community College
Sponsor: Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment
Charles Harris
Washington County
Electrical & Agricultural Engineering
Linn-Benton Community College
Sponsor: Yamhill County Farm Bureau (In Memory of John Rossner)
Alexis Thomas
Linn County
Agronomy & Crop Science
Brigham Young University
Sponsor: Tillamook Creamery
Megan Hufford
Union County
Agricultural Production Operations
University of Idaho
Sponsor: Anonymous Donor
Amanda Fox
Lane County
Animal Science
Oregon State University
Sponsor: Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment
The following student has been identified to receive the OFB Associate Member Scholarship, which was funded by COUNTRY Financial ($1,000):
Justin Thomas
Washington County
Engineering
Oregon State University
Thank you to the 2020-2021 Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Sponsors:
Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment, John Rossner Memorial Endowment, Tillamook County Farm Bureau, Tillamook Creamery, Oregon Mint Commission, Douglas County Farm Bureau, Yamhill County Farm Bureau, Multnomah County Farm Bureau, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Wilco, Anonymous Donor, and COUNTRY Financial.
Contributions of $499 or less were received from many scholarship supporters (Linn County Farm Bureau, Polk County Farm Bureau, and many individuals in memory of Gary Johnson) and during our annual fundraiser at OFB Annual Convention.
Thanks to these, along with the scholarship sponsors listed above and many generous Oregon Farm Bureau members who contributed with their Membership Dues, this scholarship program was able to award 17 scholarships for a total of $24,000!
OFBFMS Gift Sale/Raffle Donors & Helpers:
Dan Meeker, Troy & Holly Michaels, Pam Zweifel, Kent Smith, Lindsay Heiser, Kent & Nancy Searles, Werner Gourmet Meat, Rosenburg Builders Supply, Tillamook Farmers Co-op, Debbie D’s Jerky & Sausage Factory, Douglas County Farmer’s Co-op, Dave Dillon, and Carol Leuthold.
The Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation, through its Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Project, offers scholarships to individuals preparing to continue their education through a junior college, or a four-year college or university, with plans to study in an agricultural related major. Children and grandchildren of voting members of Oregon Farm Bureau are eligible regardless of their major. Contributions are received throughout the year in support of the OFB Memorial Scholarship Project.
The Foundation is a 501 (c )(3) Oregon non-profit organization. Mail your contributions to: Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation (memo: Scholarships), 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301.
For more information, contact Holly Michaels, OFBF Memorial Scholarship Coordinator, at scholarship@oregonfb.org.
###