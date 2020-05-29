FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - In a world turned upside down by Covid 19, Oregon’s band of intrepid cidermakers has imagined a new way to enjoy the drink we all love. From virtual festivals to pickup pairing dinners, from cheese and cider lessons at home to cider flights that take you on a flavor trip across the state, Oregon Cider Week is back for its ninth year this June 18th to 28th with a slate of events that will transport drinkers even while they #stayhome.
Oregon cidermakers in every corner of the state, from 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Square Mile to tiny Banon Rain, are finding ways to create the connection, community and cider sales that are needed more now than ever. Social distancing has presented new challenges for cidermakers - taking away the bars and restaurants that connect cider lovers to new craft creations. But these whirlwind times provide new opportunities for cider lovers to enjoy that #inciderlife: Makers like Bauman’s and Art+Science are now shipping rare and limited releases to your door! An evening of entertainment is available at your fingertips with Cider Festival in a (Zoom) Box: A Virtual Oregon Cider Week Party with the 2020 PDX Cider Summit Makers on Saturday, 6/20.
Oregon Cider Week 2020 events will be coming online as they are imagined! So bookmark https://www.oregonciderweek.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ORCiderWeek/ today to keep up on all the opportunities to support and celebrate Oregon’s beautiful cider bounty.
Oregon Cider Week is made possible by the support of Columbia Distributing, New Seasons Market, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Northwest Naturals, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, and FruitSmart.