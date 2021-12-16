SALEM, Ore., December 16, 2021 — The Oregon Bankers Association (OBA) inducted Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon in Heppner, into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame during the Oregon Bank Leadership Symposium held in December.Jeff
Induction into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed peer-to-peer within the Oregon banking community. It recognizes the outstanding contributions inductees have made to the Oregon banking industry, to the OBA, and to the communities in which they live and work.
Bailey was born and raised in Enterprise and graduated from Eastern Oregon University with a degree in agriculture business. His professional career started as a grain buyer in Portland. He would eventually return to Eastern Oregon where he became a commercial loan officer in Gilliam County with the Bank of Eastern Oregon. This was the beginning of what has been 25 years of service to the bank. From 2003 to 2009 Bailey served as chief credit officer. In 2008 he was named president, and a year later, CEO.
Beyond his service and leadership within the bank, Bailey is known for his service to his community and to the banking industry. Bailey is a past chair of the OBA and recently started a two-year term as the chair of the Community Banks of Oregon, a sister entity of the OBA that serves as a unique voice dedicated to banks headquartered in Oregon.
In Eastern Oregon, Bailey is engaged in the Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group, the Heppner Chamber of Commerce and many other civic and nonprofit groups.
During Bailey’s induction into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame, OBA President and CEO Linda Navarro shared comments she received from his colleagues about his contributions and service.
Gabrielle Homer, a member of the bank’s board of directors said, “I have always appreciated Jeff's open door - both as a customer of many years and when joining the board last year. He has always been responsive and helpful. He is a friendly, patient voice of reason. He is incredibly knowledgeable and he is dedicated and loyal.”
George Koffler, former CEO of the bank and current board member said, “Jeff has a strong moral compass that serves him well. He leads by example and is always willing to represent our industry in any capacity.”
Becky Kindle, executive vice president and chief operating officer said, “Jeff is a great leader. He is kind and considerate when working with employees and is always approachable. He truly cares about his employees and customers and wants to do what he can to help everyone succeed.” Adding, “He is involved not only locally within the community but also has been an integral participant in OBA over the years as an advocate not only for our bank but for the banking industry as a whole. He is very deserving of this award and we are so proud of him and his accomplishments.”
Mark Lemmon, executive vice president and chief financial officer said, “Jeff is dedicated to his family, is a man of strong faith and loves his country and community. His default in decision making is ‘do the right thing’ whether or not it aligns with his own personal benefit. He has a holistic view of situations and is committed to making the greater good succeed.”
Since its creation in 1987, the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame has inducted 81 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Oregon banking community and the communities they serve.