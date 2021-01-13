Portland, Oregon (January 13, 2020) — Nursery Guide LIVE — a virtual marketplace bringing together green industry buyers with the top providers of plants, products and services — will take place Wednesday and Thursday, February 17–18, 2021 at www.NurseryGuideLive.com, the Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN) announced today.
“Nursery Guide LIVE is designed to provide nursery industry professionals with sales and buying opportunities just as the spring shipping season kicks off,” OAN Director of Events Allan Niemi said. “It supplements the in-person Farwest Show, which is still planned for August 18–20, 2021.”
The virtual event derives its name from the existing Nursery Guide book and www.NurseryGuide.com website, which are both owned and operated by OAN. The printed guide is published annually, with 300 pages of listings and content. The website is available 24/7/365, and offers powerful search for various plants, services and supplies, with nearly 20,000 listings shown online.
“Nursery Guide LIVE is not a replacement for the book or website — it’s designed to complement them with a two-day interactive, virtual event,” Niemi said. “We are planning to make Nursery Guide LIVE a valuable networking and sales event every year.”
OAN member exhibitors will have the ability to populate their existing Nursery Guide online listings into their virtual Nursery Guide LIVE booth.
In creating the virtual event, OAN has chosen to work with Showmetry, a virtual events platform that offers an easy and intuitive layout with powerful features. These features include:
- a visually robust booth layout with simple setup;
- unlimited product listings with multiple images and videos for each product;
- live video chat features to interact with numerous visitors in a booth at the same time (or schedule private video chats);
- the ability to give live presentations for up to 30 attendees at a time; and
- the ability for attendees to search live to find what they’re looking for in the marketplace, then connect directly with the exhibitor.
Go to NurseryGuideLive.com for more information and to sign up to be an exhibitor. Sponsorships are also available. Attendee registration will be free and required for anyone attending. It will be available later in January.
Contact Allan Niemi at 503-582-2005 for sponsorship and exhibitor details.
