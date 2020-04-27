Wilsonville, Ore. (April 27, 2020) – The Board of Directors of the Nut Growers Society of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia met last week and voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Summer Tour and Trade Show. The event was to be held on August 12th at the Lane County Fairgrounds with a tour of NGS president, Jason Perrott’s Coburg orchard. The board decided to “freeze” the event and locate to the same location for 2021 Summer Tour.
President Jason noted "The board felt the health and safety of members, sponsors and vendors are paramount at this unique time in history.” This is the first cancellation in the more than 60-year history of hazelnut-oriented summer tours. The same event is scheduled to be held in August of 2021. We are grateful for the support of members, sponsors and vendors. Please contact Juli Jones at the Oregon Hazelnut Industry Office at 503-582-8420 for any questions.
About the Nut Growers Society of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
The Nut Growers Society was established in 1917 by the growers of hazelnuts and walnuts. The purpose of NGS as a membership group is to serve as the informational arm for the industry, providing news, research, marketing, current events and promotion information to grower members. For more information, visit oregonhazelnuts.org.
