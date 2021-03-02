Portland, Oregon (March 2, 2021) — What do you grow? What do you sell? And what do you do?
If you’re connected in any way with the nursery and greenhouse industry, you can showcase your answers to those questions at Nursery Guide LIVE, the virtual marketplace for green industry professionals.
Virtual booth spaces remain available for the inaugural event, taking place online Wednesday and Thursday, March 17–18, 2021 at www.NurseryGuideLive.com.
The show was created to bring nursery industry professionals together online for buying, selling and relationship building, regardless of ability to travel. It is sponsored by HC Companies Inc., produced by the Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN) and powered by Showmetry, an online events company.
“The current state of things has made it really difficult for people to get together face-to-face, spur of the moment, and talk business,” OAN Director of Events Allan Niemi said. “It can’t happen right now, so we created Nursery Guide LIVE as the solution.”
“We wanted to make it easy for attendees to look for what they need, visit multiple vendors in a short time, make new contacts and talk business — all without leaving the browser tab they started in,” Niemi added. “Our unique platform has powerful features and an intuitive interface that make that virtual reality, an actual reality.”
Nursery Guide LIVE was designed to be easy for exhibitors, too. They can build their own booth through a simple interface, or, for a $75 additional fee, the technical support staff will fill in the booth content. It’s almost work-free.
The exhibitor simply provides their logo, graphics, photos and product or service descriptions to show organizers. The set-up assistance lets exhibitors focus on meeting customers through virtual chats and making deals with potential customers for the two days of the virtual marketplace.
“No travel, no freight arrangements, no load-in, all business,” Niemi said. “We’re excited to share the potential that we see in Nursery Guide LIVE with the industry.”
Show attendees and exhibitors can:
- search plant, product and service listings,
- explore the virtual booths with many growers and vendors,
- chat with exhibitors LIVE without leaving your browser,
- watch live demonstrations and informative videos,
- save money with exclusive show specials,
- download order forms or sales flyers from vendors,
- network with LinkedIn or Facebook connections, and
- connect through any device, anywhere, with no apps required.
It’s all easy, quick, intuitive, powerful — and FREE for attendees. For exhibitors, booths are available for a low price with sponsorship upgrades available.
Those interested in exhibiting may contact Allan Niemi at 503-582-2005 or aniemi@oan.org.
The event will be open 8 a.m.–4 p.m. (Pacific time) on each of the scheduled days. It was postponed from the originally scheduled dates of February 17–18 due to the effects of a winter storm.
For more information on the show, or to register as an attendee, visit www.NurseryGuideLive.com.
###