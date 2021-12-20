BOISE, Idaho, December 20, 2021 – The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho has an April 29, 2022, application deadline for Fiscal Year 2022 Environmental Quality Incentives Program Conservation Innovation Contracts (EQIP-CIC) projects.
“EQIP-CIC is a new enrollment option created by 2018 Farm Bill,” said Amie Miller, Acting NRCS State Conservationist for Idaho. “You might say it’s a steppingstone between classic EQIP and the Conservation Stewardship Program. We are particularly excited because EQIP-CIC provides producers with the opportunity to implement practices focusing on climate smart agriculture, even on properties that are not full agricultural operations.”
Applications for EQIP-CIC are accepted on a continuous basis, however, only the applications received by April 29 will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
Like classic EQIP, EQIP-CIC helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.