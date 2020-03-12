March 12, 2020
Last night the Governor of Oregon announced a ban on all gatherings over 250 people effective immediately for a period of four weeks. This leaves us with no choice but to cancel the 2020 Northwest Horse Fair & Expo scheduled for March 20-22 in Albany, Oregon. It is an unavoidable but heartbreaking turn of events for all of us involved.
We know this leaves many of you with questions. Please be patient with our office as we navigate the logistics this involves. We will continue to communicate and have more solid answers for you in the upcoming days. We appreciate your patience during this time.
Mark your calendars for March 26-28, 2021 and plan to enjoy the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo again.
Judith Anne Cloe
Owner, Northwest Horse Fair & Expo