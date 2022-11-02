Chris Cox

 David R. Stoecklein

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2023, presented by Akin Trailers, will be arriving again in Albany, Ore., March 24, 25, 26, 2023 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center!

The expo will continue to feature top-notch clinics, workshops, exciting entertainment, tons of trade show shopping, and a chance to interact with horses up close and personal – all for one low admission price! Now in its 22 year, this family friendly expo is perfect for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, there is always something for everyone!

