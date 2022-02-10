Elegant dancing horses; strutting stallions; fast-paced precision drills; parades of horse breeds; a huge trade show; plus world class riders and trainers sharing secrets to their success…See it all and much more at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailer Sales!
Now in its 21st year, the Northwest Horse Fair will run March 25 through 27, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. The family-friendly expo offers a wide-ranging variety of attractions perfect for horse enthusiasts!
World-Class Trainers & Equine Experts!
World-class clinicians from across the United States will share their horse training and riding expertise in clinics and lectures, at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo. The lineup of experts includes Grand Champions and highly successful trainers!
Ken McNabb has lived his life on horseback, and has become one of the country’s leading horsemen and clinicians. Ken creates a unique environment where each horse is trained using gentle methods and the rider is coached to become their personal best. Ken’s students agree that he’s a master communicator who makes training easy to understand and workable for both young and old. Ken will present multiple clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, including: “Overcoming Obstacles – Trail Course”; “From Foundation to Finish – Creating a Soft and Responsive Horse”; “Speed Control, Developing a Comfortable, Confident Lope”; “Overcoming the Spook”; and “Lead & Lead Changes, Understanding Correct Leads & Flying Lead Changes”
Julie Goodnight is an internationally renowned trainer and clinician. She has ridden and trained extensively in multiple disciplines, both English and Western, working with multiple breeds. Julie communicates clearly with horses and riders in any discipline and at any level, with her upbeat and logical teaching style. Julie will conduct daily clinics at the expo, including: “Riding as One – Becoming Balanced and Fluid in the Saddle”; “Light and Subtle Cueing, Speak Softly to Your Horse”; and “Center Control, Cueing, Collection and Confidence”.
Janet ‘Dolly’ Hannon is an accomplished dressage rider, trainer and instructor, having taught and trained Dressage for more than 40 years. She has competed extensively through Grand Prix Level and has won numerous regional and national awards. Dolly has earned her United States Dressage Federation (USDF) Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals, as well as coaching students to earning all three USDF medals. Dolly will present two clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair, “Cross Training for Dressage Horses – Using Poles/Cavaletti to Improve Gait Quality”; and “Importance of Equitation and Effective Riding”.
Peggy Cummings is an internationally recognized equestrian clinician, and a master rider and teacher. She believes in promoting freedom of movement and reciprocity through elastic connection between horse and rider, creating the magic of being “in sync”. Peggy will provide daily Connected Riding® clinics and supporting lectures. Her clinic topics include: “Exercises for Creating Evenness”; “Getting Our Horses Off the Forehand”; and “How to Invite Horses to be More Responsive to Our Cues & Aids”.
Muffy Seaton, presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, is a well-known driver, trainer and breeder of driving ponies. She’s been an active Combined Driving Event (CDE) and Pleasure Driving competitor, judge and clinician for the past 40 years. Muffy has won every major CDE in the Eastern U.S., and has been the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) National Pony Champion three times. Muffy will give three clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair: “Teaching Your Horse to Drive”; “Long Reining and Long Lining”; and “Lateral Movement and How to Bend the Driving Horse”.
Rod Petersen has been involved in the drill community for over 20 years as a coach, clinician and judge. As a coach, his team won championships in Oregon, Washington and Nevada. As a clinician, he has conducted Compulsory Drill Clinics in Idaho and Washington. In Washington and Oregon, he has conducted clinics in various aspects of drill, from beginning to advanced. Rod will present a Drill Team seminar and clinic on Friday at the expo, addressing “Drill Team Fundamentals for Everyone From Beginners to Seasoned Professionals”.
Wayne Williams is the host of the Speaking of Horses TV program. The show continually brings a variety of equine information to fans and viewers on the Internet, and through many cable TV outlets, as well as On Demand. Wayne will be on hand at the expo, to visit with Northwest Horse Fair celebrities and fans, and will also host sessions in the conference room.
Additional educational demos and lectures will be offered throughout the three days of the expo. A few of the lecture topics and conference room highlights include: Improving Response to Rider Cues; Recognizing Pain in Horses; “Leave No Trace” When Trail Riding; and Cowboy Church on Sunday morning.
Horse Fun For The Whole Family!
The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back for the second year, with new horses and new trainers, from the Northwest region! Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, in just two days! Watch these talented trainers as they take turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The event is designed to entertain as well as educate audiences about how horses think and respond to Horse Trainer’s cues, using body language. The last day of the expo, the competition will culminate when the colts will be ridden and compete through a challenging obstacle course!
Throughout the expo, spectators will be treated to a wide array of equine entertainment, sure to delight horse lovers of all ages! Endo the Blind horse will demonstrate remarkable training and connection with his owner/rider and trainer, in an amazing performance! The Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will blaze through precision drill formations, as they gallop to upbeat music! Plus Flying Star Vaulting will showcase graceful gymnastics on the back of a moving horse!
A unique variety of horses, representing a multitude of breeds, colors, conformation, and abilities will provide an exceptional look at horses at their finest, during the Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews! From massive and majestic to dainty and delicate, horse breeds from all over the world will be represented, as well as classic American breeds. These amazing horses will also be on display in the stall barn, where spectators can visit them up close and personal!
Fantastic Shopping!
For those who love to shop, the Northwest Horse Fair offers tons of shopping! Vendors from all over the country will offer everything for equine enthusiasts, including trailers, farm product, saddles, feed, tack, hats, clothing for horse and rider, home décor items, gifts, services and much more! It’s a horse lover’s shopping paradise! To see the growing list of trade show vendors, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, and look under “Vendors”.
Admission Discounts
All three days of the expo, Northwest Horse Fair attendees can receive $1 off their gate admission price, in exchange for their donations of a non-perishable food item(s), to benefit Fish of Albany, Inc. Expo attendees can bring their food donations to the entrance gate at the Northwest Horse Fair, and receive their one dollar ticket discount at that time. Discount on gate admission only; limit one discount per person. All donations will go to Fish of Albany, Inc.
KMTR Youth Day in memory of John Cloe is Sunday March 27! All children 12 years and under get in free that day, when accompanied by a paying adult, plus 4-H and Pony Club members ages 13 to 18 years, get in free with their club ID cards.
More Information
Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday from 9am to 9pm; and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-720-2098, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).
The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines as required by the state of Oregon and by the event facility.
Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; Logan Coach Trailers; KMTR; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo.