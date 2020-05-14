Salem – The Oregon State Weed Board (OSWB) awarded $54,486 to the North Santiam Watershed Council for an aquatic invasive treatment and survey project at their February 20-21, 2020 board meeting.
The award was one of 58 grants totaling $1,635,486 for the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) Weed Grants ($1,416,509 for ODA Noxious Weed Grants, $218,977 for ODA County Noxious Weed Grants) recommended for approval in Cycle 33-2020 provided to local organizations statewide to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects. The grants represent great projects that will be taking place in all areas around the state.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the North Santiam Watershed Council on this project. Water primrose has significant impacts on aquatic ecosystems: it can clog waterways, degrade water quality, reduce the availability of water for crop irrigation, decrease open water habitat for fish, wildlife, and recreationists, and displace native vegetation. This is the second phase of a multi-year project to control and locate water primrose infestations along the North Santiam River” said Jenny Meisel, Native and Invasive Plant Specialist with the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
The Marion SWCD is an essential partner on this project and will be providing both cash and in-kind support for the project. Other project partners include the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Santiam Water Control District, Linn County Parks, City of Lyons, City of Salem and multiple landowners.
The ‘North Santiam Aquatic Invasives Treatment and Survey Phase 2’ project will provide treatments for ~52 acres of off channel ponds and sloughs that are infested with invasive water primrose and other aquatic invasive plants such as parrotsfeather and yellow flag iris. The goals for this project in the North Santiam watershed are to: 1) Provide a second year of treatment of the known primrose sites, 2) conduct surveys in off channel ponds and sloughs on private and public lands in Marion and Linn Counties between Lyons and Stayton, 3) inform local residents of the devastating impacts this invasive plant can have on the aquatic ecosystem.
Project work is expected to begin in late spring of 2020 and be completed by late fall of 2020. To learn more about invasive water primrose, visit:
https://www.oregonmetro.gov/news/game-changer-invasive-ludwigia-threatens-choke-aquatic-habitats-devastate-ecosystems
https://www.oregon.gov/ODA/shared/Documents/Publications/Weeds/WaterPrimroseProfile.pdf
Please contact the North Santiam Watershed Council at 503.930.8202 or council@northsantiam.org if you suspect you might have this plant in the water bodies of your property.
Funding for grants comes from a partnership with the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) Oregon Lottery funds. Since 1999, the Oregon Lottery has provided over $500 million to OWEB’s grant program that helps restore, maintain, and enhance Oregon’s watersheds. Combined, the Lottery has earned over $9 billion for watershed enhancements, public education, state parks and economic development. For more information about the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.
For additional information about this project contact Rebecca McCoun at council@northsantiam.org. For additional information about ODA Noxious Weed Grant Programs, contact Tristen Berg at tberg@oda.state.or.us.