CHICO, CA - “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has,” said famed anthropologist Margaret Mead. Committed to this principle, the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, California Women in Agriculture, nine county Farm Bureaus and the UC Davis College of Agriculture and Environmental Science joined together to create the Common Threads North Award program in 2003.
The Common Threads North Award recognizes women in agriculture who have chosen to make a difference in their communities and our world through philanthropy and service above and beyond their job responsibilities. It honors those exemplary individuals whose extraordinary contribution of time, energy and resources enhance the lives of all around them. Eligible women must be from counties north of the line created by Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties, inclusive.
Over the years, enriched by partnerships with the California Foundation for Agriculture In The Classroom, California State University, Chico, Center for Land-Based Learning and several Resource Conservation Districts, the Common Threads North program has grown to be one of the most prestigious and meaningful distinctions in the agricultural community and beyond. Honorees have included women from all walks of life, from university professors to bankers, directors of government agencies and nonprofits, community volunteers and entrepreneurs, with California agriculture the common thread that connects them all.
Nominations for the 2020 Common Threads Award are currently being accepted and are due by November 15, 2019. From those nominations, a panel of Common Threads partner representatives will select women who have demonstrated extraordinary participation in their community by giving their time, expertise and other contributions. Recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony April 1, 2020 at Hotel Winters.
Nomination packets may be downloaded at www.commonthreadsnorth.com or may be requested via email. For more information on the nomination process, the award ceremony or the program in general, please contact Sarah DeForest at 530-898-3737 or by email at sdeforest@csuchico.edu.
Common Threads North is a program of the Butte Agriculture Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c)3 nonprofit for public and charitable purposes organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law.
###