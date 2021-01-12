DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., USA, Jan. 12, 2021 – To help Pacific Northwest (PNW) wheat growers navigate tricky growing conditions in their highly diverse region, Syngenta is adding a new widely adapted soft white spring wheat variety to the company’s proven portfolio of AgriPro® brand wheat. AP Coachman is available to purchase as certified seed for the 2021 spring wheat planting season.
Home to varied climates and diverse landscapes, the PNW features a mix of growing conditions and moisture zones. From planting to harvest, wheat producers must remain vigilant and monitor changes in weather and precipitation that could bring unwanted threats from pests and disease. AP Coachman offers the flexibility needed for PNW growers, offering a strong pest and disease package and wide adaptation across moisture zones.
In addition to these agronomic benefits, AP Coachman also offers proven performance. In three years of Syngenta trials, AP Coachman consistently yielded higher bushels per acre than the average across multiple locations in the PNW.1 Trial results show AP Coachman produces very good test weight, good straw strength and good end-use quality. This medium height and late maturity variety is also resistant to Hessian fly and features good tolerance to stripe rust.
“Planting certified seed varieties like AP Coachman is a great way to start off the year strong and ensure high-quality performance all season,” said Riley Hille, AgriPro key account lead in the Western region. “AP Coachman has undergone rigorous testing—both in the lab and in the field—to ensure it meets the needs of PNW growers, and we’re eager to see how it benefits producers across the region.”
Backed by more than 50 years of wheat breeding expertise, AgriPro brand wheat varieties are consistent top performers that offer best-in-class disease packages, leading agronomics and outstanding yields.
For more information about AP Coachman and other AgriPro brand wheat varieties, or to find a local AgriPro associate and trial data, visit www.agriprowheat.com.
