The new battery-operated SENNODE-BT controller is enabled with powerful wireless Bluetooth® technology that can be easily managed from a smartphone. It’s the perfect solution for irrigating greenhouses, nurseries, open fields and other areas where AC power is unavailable.
SENNODE-BT is controlled by a smartphone app that lets growers program and operate their systems up to 50 ft (15 m) away. The app maps controllers by location and sends battery-change reminders. Controllers can also be configured offline, which makes field adjustments quick and easy to deploy at a later time. Total app control removes the task of opening valve boxes and programming irrigation schedules on a dark screen.
SENNODE-BT’s smart irrigation management also permits run times lasting just seconds. This misting ability is perfect for propagation, germinating seeds, climate control in greenhouses and other time-sensitive irrigation applications.
Attendees at the 2020 World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA will be the first see the new controller by visiting Senninger at booth #2125.