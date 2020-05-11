DURHAM, NC (May 11, 2020) - Summit Agro USA is pleased to announce the introduction of the first hybrid fungicide for US agriculture - REGEV. This next generation disease control product combines the benefits of a botanical product with the advantages of a conventional fungicide.
"REGEV brings together Tea Tree Oil and difenoconazole giving growers across a variety of crops a very effective disease control product, while reducing chemical usage and providing effective resistance management control," said Fred Yates, Summit Agro marketing manager for botanical products. "The preventative and curative activity of REGEV with a broad crop and disease control label, plus its ability to enhance plant growth and yield all provide significant value to growers," Yates added.
The hybrid nature of new REGEV means reducing the chemical load in treated crops, which differentiates it from conventional options. In addition, the multiple modes of action with REGEV presents a very low probability for the development of resistance or cross resistance in plant pathogens.
REGEV will be introduced in major crops such as soybeans, rice and potatoes as well as specialty crops including cucurbits, fruiting vegetables, bulb vegetables, brassica leafy vegetables, legume vegetables, grapes, tree nuts and citrus.
Yates explained that "studies have shown that the addition of Tree Tea Oil to difenoconazole improved the efficacy of difenoconazole and its sensitivity against fungal isolates." The bottom line is growers can now obtain excellent disease control from two modes of action, yet with only one residue.
###