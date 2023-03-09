Galaxy Hippo Radial

Galaxy Hippo Radial

 Yokohama

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (March 9, 2023)—The new Galaxy Hippo all-steel radial from Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. pushes traction to a whole new level for bucket loaders. The high-traction pattern is ideal for loaders working in dirt on construction sites, or on farms and dairies.

"We think of rock tread for most loaders, but many of those machines are working in dirt, whether it's on construction jobs, demolition sites, or on farms," says Dhananjay Bisht, National Product Manager—Earthmoving, Construction and Industrial Tires for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. "The new Galaxy Hippo all-steel radial brings a dirt tread to the category to deliver the extra traction many loader operators need."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter