A new Farmers Market in North Lincoln City is seeking vendors of farm and food products as well as crafters and artisans to sell their goods at the Oregon Coast Artisans and Farmers Market in Lincoln City, Oregon. We will be located in a prime parking lot between the Play Center and the casino at Chinook Winds Casino Resort at 1777 NW 44th St, Lincoln City, OR
When Lincoln City was formed it encompassed 5 existing communities from Cutler City on the east shore of Siletz Bay, north to Oceanlake and in 2013 Roads End. Lincoln City now encompasses 16 miles of Hwy 101. With the new market near Roads End we are excited to serve the population in the north end of town with farm fresh produce and other foods, including hot food vendors. Of course, the crafters and other artisans will be a delight for our visitors as well.
The Summer Season Kickoff is Sunday, May 17th and will run each Sunday, ending on Sunday, October 11th. Market hours will be 9am – 3pm, rain or shine. We will, however, shut the market down if there is any dangerous weather such as high winds. The safety of our vendors and visitors is of the utmost importance to us.
We have space for up to 70 Vendors and are currently accepting applications in all categories. You can find and view our 2020 Market Guide on our website at OregonCoastMarkets.com. Our application process begins at ManageMyMarket.com where you will register as a vendor, fill out some information then you can ‘apply’ to our market. We are trying to be as paperless as possible so there are no printable applications except by special request.
We are gathering applications and will be officially inviting qualified vendors to become members of the Market by the end of February. We will continue to accept applications beyond February, if necessary, until the market is filled.
If there are any questions, please contact us via email or phone.
Geneva Campitelli
Executive Director