CORVALLIS, OR. Northwest farm & ranch superstore Coastal has purchased the former Kmart building in Corvallis, Oregon, 400 NE Circle Blvd. The store will eventually hire between 50 and60 local employees and is expected to open later this fall.
“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity in the Corvallis area for the past few years," commented Operations Manager Byron Baule. “What makes Corvallis so attractive is that the city and surrounding area are a unique combination of a thriving farm and rural community, balanced with a strong urban center. Corvallis benefits greatly from being home to Oregon State University, one of the leading agricultural universities in the Northwest,”continued Baule.
Coastal will employee over 1,000 people once the Corvallis, Salem and Monroe, Washington stores are open. Coastal will start remodeling in late June and will announce when it will start accepting applications.
The new Coastal store will carry over fifty thousand products. In addition to the main sales floor area, there will also be an outside yard.
“The best way to describe our store is that about one third of the store is dedicated to clothing, with another third being a combination of hardware, tools, welding and automotive, and the balance filled with animal health, farm equipment, tack, feed and supplements. It’s the kind of store you have to experience first hand. We really have something for everyone”, Baule commented.
The footwear department will feature boots and shoes from top manufacturers including Danner, Justin, Georgia, Ariat and Keen. Also included will be an expanded gift and décor center
The store’s fashion department features one of the largest Wrangler and Carhartt selections in the Northwest.
A complete sporting goods department will include firearms, hunting and fishing supplies, as well as camping equipment.
The store’s Hearth & Home Department will showcase over 25 working stoves and fireplaces from Quadra-Fire, Eco-Choice, Vermont Castings, Heat & Glo and Harman, including wood, pellet and gas options.
The store will carry large quantities of livestock feeds from brand leaders like Nutrena and Purina along with pet food from Science Diet, Taste Of The Wild, Blue Buffalo, Wildology and more. There will be a full line of pet care products, accessories and services.
“We are excited to be coming to Corvallis. We look forward to continuing to support the people, schools and farms of this area,” concluded Baule.
The store’s official opening will be made available once remodeling is finished and the store is stocked.
