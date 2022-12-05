WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (December 5, 2022)—Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. (YOHTA) announced the release of the new 800/70R38 size of its popular Alliance Agri Star II farm radial tire. The new, larger size features a 173D high-load rating and is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph.
The 800/70R38size extends the line to even more 4-wheel-drive tractors, which benefit from the dual-angle lugs, stubble guard compound and high-stability polyester casing of the Agri Star II.
"Larger 4WD tractors and combines can really put the performance benefits of the Agri Star II to work," says Blaine Cox, National Product Manager—Agriculture, Golf & Turf for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America. "Our Stratified Layer Technology lugs combine a single-angle layer on top of a multi-angle layer for more versatility and biting edges, reinforced by dual step-tie bars to minimize lug shuffling. Those lugs create a footprint 13% wider than comparably sized radials and overlap in the center for a smoother ride on pavement. With those features, the high load and speed rating, and the stubble guard compound, the Alliance Agri Star II is optimized for high horsepower tractors."
With the new 800/70R38, the Alliance Agri Star II is now available in more than 80 sizes, covering aspect ratios ranging from 65 to 95. All Agri Star II sizes are covered by Yokohama Off-Highway Tires' 7-year workmanship warranty and 3-year field hazard and stubble damage warranty.
For more information on the Alliance Agri Star II radial, contact your YOHTA farm tire dealer or visit yohohama-oht.com.
# # #
About Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America: Yokohama Off- Highway Tires (YOHT) is a division of The Yokohama Rubber Co., specializing in Agriculture, Forestry, Construction, Industrial, Material Handling, Earthmoving, Mining, Port and other commercial tires. YOHT sells its diverse product range, consisting of over 4,000 SKUs, in over 120 countries through its subsidiaries and channel partners. YOHT products are engineered to be application-specific and purpose-built. For more information visit www.yokohama-oht.com or email us at info.usa@yokohama-oht.com.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.