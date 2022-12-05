The Alliance Agristar II 70 Series 30

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (December 5, 2022)—Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. (YOHTA) announced the release of the new 800/70R38 size of its popular Alliance Agri Star II farm radial tire. The new, larger size features a 173D high-load rating and is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph.

The 800/70R38size extends the line to even more 4-wheel-drive tractors, which benefit from the dual-angle lugs, stubble guard compound and high-stability polyester casing of the Agri Star II.

