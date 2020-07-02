Longmont, Colorado, June 30, 2020 – The National Honey Board has launched a nutrition research program, and the first three studies will focus on gut health related to honey consumption. This program, along with a sustainability program that celebrates the role of beekeepers as the stewards of both the bees and the land through an educational video series, are two major programs covered in the National Honey Board 2019 Annual Report.
The National Honey Board started a new program in 2019 – The Queen's Choice Award – recognizing 11 of the best made-from-honey foods and non-alcoholic beverages on the market. In addition, the Board invested $386,000 in production research, funding nine new studies designed to improve honey bee health. This year's report also highlights the success of various marketing campaigns across retail, food service, consumer and ingredient verticals. To view the report online, please visit https://www.honey.com/files/general/Annual_Report_Flip_Book_2019/.
"Our successes are a testament to the commitment and passion of our industry members, NHB staff and agency partners," said Eric Wenger, Board Chair. "Years like 2019 remind us we're all in this to work for the long haul. By joining together as a community, we have the strength to survive, and event thrive, in tough times."
