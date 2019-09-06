Agriculture is known as one of the most dangerous industries in America and abroad. According to NIOSH approximately 2,050,000 full-time workers were employed in production agriculture in the US in 2017. NIOSH reported that in 2016, 417 farmers and farm workers died from a work-related injury, resulting in a fatality rate of 21.4 deaths per 100,000 workers. Transportation incidents, which include tractor overturns were the leading cause of death for these farmers and farm workers.
National Farm Safety and Health Week has been recognized during the third week of September for seventy-five years, since 1944. AgriSafe has organized activities to support awareness for agricultural health and safety professionals and producers alike in conjunction with organizations such as the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS). The 2019 theme is “Shift Farm Safety into High Gear,” which focuses on the importance of safety on the farm as well as America’s rural roadways. The goal of the week is to remind us that it is everyone’s responsibility to prioritize the issues that are faced in the agricultural community. During September 15-21, 2019, our free webinars will share information on tractor safety, safeguarding the youth, communicating hazards, opioid use, and women’s health issues such as hazard communications, ergonomics and reducing adverse pregnancy outcomes.
These topics are a significant threat to producers and their families. Timely information will be shared by field experts in a format that is accessible to all. For more information on National Farm Safety and Health week, visit www.agrisafe.org.
Daily Themes include Monday‐ Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety; Tuesday – Farm Health & Opioid/Suicide Prevention; Wednesday – Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture; Thursday – Confined Spaces in Agriculture; and Friday‐ Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture
AgriSafe is an international 501©3 organization representing health and safety professionals who strive to reduce health disparities found among the agricultural community. Our mission is to support a growing network of trained agricultural health and safety professionals that assure access to preventative services for farm families and the agricultural community.