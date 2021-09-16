(September 15, 2021) Salem, Oregon/ Mountain View Seeds is proud to announce the addition of Kreston Koziuk (kkoziuk@mtviewseeds.com) to the sales team as an Account Manager.
Kreston has been working in the seed and agronomy industry for over 10 years with experience in foundation seed stock and commercial seed production.
Kreston prides himself on creating strong relationships and finding solutions to agricultural challenges his customers face. This extensive experience provides Kreston a unique perspective that combines industry practices with innovative thinking to bring new business ideas to the seed industry.
Kreston’s roots are anchored in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, the grass seed capital of the world. He grew up in a small community and has been active in various agricultural groups at the local, district and state level. Kreston graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Agricultural Business Management and Animal Science.
Kreston and his wife started their own hazelnut orchard and small beef cow/calf operation and currently live in Scio, Oregon along with their 2 children. Kreston looks forward to growing with the MVS family and expanding their mission of providing innovative solutions, excellent service, and long-term relationships.
Pratum Co-op/Mountain View Seeds is an agricultural cooperative dedicated to innovative solutions, excellent service, and long-term relationships. Proud to be American Farmer Owned.
