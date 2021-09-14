Christopher Morgan will be the new Vice President, Mining and Manufacturing for the J.R. Simplot Company’s AgriBusiness division, effective Sept. 27.
“Chris’ extensive experience in escalating roles, dedication to safety and operational excellence, and commitment to environmental leadership make him an ideal fit for AgriBusiness and the J.R. Simplot Company,” said Doug Stone, President of the company’s AgriBusiness group. “I look forward to the continued growth and opportunity he will help bring to our Company and our customers.”
Morgan will have responsibility for directing the operation of all manufacturing facilities, mines, and engineering services throughout AgriBusiness, with key goals of safety, operational excellence, innovation and sustainability. He will also develop and maintain operations, engineering budgetary oversite for mining and manufacturing activities.
Morgan joins Simplot with extensive experience in the industry, most recently serving as Site Manager for Dyno Nobel’s flagship Ammonia Production Facility for the past eight years. In that role he led the facility through the commissioning and start-up – improving employee safety by lowering injury rates and increasing annual production performance 30% through a strong focus on root cause and risk management.
Previously, Morgan spent nine years with the Mosaic Company, where he saw increasing responsibilities in their ammonium phosphate facilities, including oversight of two chemical complexes in Louisiana producing sulfuric and phosphoric acid, ammonia and ammonium phosphate fertilizers. He also has more than six years of experience working for Cargill Crop Nutrition in Florida.
