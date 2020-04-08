Milk is thought to be the main source of biologically active compounds for infants, providing antibacterial and antiviral activities, facilitating nutrient absorption, promoting bone growth, enhancing immunological protection and supporting the development of host immune competence. In milk, the main categories of compounds related to antiviral activity through immune stimulation and suppression of host immune inflammation are the casein proteins, whey proteins and their derived peptides
Most of the milk proteins and peptides that have been identified with antiviral properties are broad-spectrum components targeting general features and mechanisms involved in a viral infection cycle. Hence, many of these milk proteins do also demonstrate synergy with conventional antiviral drugs. Recently, the diverse immunomodulatory activities of milk proteins/peptides have illustrated these molecules interesting potential as antiviral therapeutics, though the precise mechanisms of immune regulation needs to be thoroughly described. Although the synthetic peptides usually are shorter than natural proteins, the antiviral immune regulating properties of many of these synthetic derivatives appear to be similar as for the entire proteins. Thus we would argue that milk proteins and peptides, have great potential to serve as templates for design of more potent antiviral drugs. With proper scientific effort these molecules may have great therapeutic potential as supplements for current antiviral and anticancer therapy, as novel vaccine adjuvants for both human and far animals, and as immunosuppressants for autoimmune diseases and allergy treatment.
