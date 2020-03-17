Mary Chamberlain has been elected to the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association (ODFA) Board of Directors representing producers in Eastern Oregon. ODFA greatly appreciates the service of Bill DeVos, who served on the ODFA board for the past six years representing producers in Eastern Oregon.
Mary works at Dairylain Farms LLC alongside her husband Jason, and in-laws Warren and Lori Chamberlain in Willowcreek, outside of Vale. They currently milk 450 registered Jerseys on 8 Lely robots. Mary is primarily in-charge of young calves, along with the herd health vaccination program. When she is not at the dairy, she substitute teaches in the local school district and during the fall is the head coach of the high school Cross Country program.
Mary grew up on a small Holstein dairy in North Carolina and did her undergraduate work at N.C. State University, majoring in Poultry and Animal Science. After graduation, she worked on a dairy in Ireland for 3 months before returning to the states to pursue a Masters in Animal Nutrition at U.C. Davis. During this time, she met Jason while he was at OSU. After completing
her Masters, she was a sales representative for CHS in the Willamette Valley and worked with local dairy farmers. After one year, they moved to Willowcreek to start their family and work with Jason’s parents on their dairy. They have three boys, Jackson - 10, Isaac - 6, and Henry - 3.
Mary states, “I am excited to meet and talk to dairy farmers and processors across the state and I look forward to serving as the District One Director on the ODFA board”.
The Oregon Dairy Farmers Association is governed by eight producers from across the state and one industry representative. Robert Kircher, Matt Perrin and Allan Hanselman were all re- elected to the ODFA Board. ODFA was founded in 1892 to work on behalf of Oregon dairy farmers. ODFA represents Oregon’s 200 multi-generational Grade A dairy farming families.