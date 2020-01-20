The 18th Annual Marion Soil and Water Conservation District Native Plant Sale and Scholarship Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bauman’s Farm and Garden, 12989 Howell Prairie Road, Gervais Ore., 97026.
Profits from the native plant sale fund the Stan Vistica Memorial Scholarship which is awarded yearly to two students from Marion County who are studying natural resources or agriculture at an Oregon college or university.
There will be no pre-orders. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards will be accepted. There will be no limit on the number of plants that can be purchased. Over 70 species of native plants will be available. For more information or to see a full list of available plants and their prices visit, https://www.marionswcd.net/nps19/
Using native plants in your landscape helps support and enhance local environments and habitat for wildlife, birds and pollinators. Native plants are a great benefit to any landscape because they require minimal or no water once they are established, they rarely require additional fertilizers or pesticides, native plants increase the biodiversity of an area and they are beautiful!
The mission of the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District is: to protect, conserve and improve the quality of soil and water in Marion County through planning, technical assistance and education.
If you would like more information on this event, please contact Jenny Meisel at 503.391.9927 or email jenny.meisel@marionswcd.net