BEND, OREGON – (November 4, 2021) – Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to announce Marika E. Sitz has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Sitz began at Jordan Ramis in June 2020 as a law clerk and has since passed the Oregon Bar, officially joining the firm's Environmental and Natural Resources team.
Sitz's experience in the agriculture industry includes engaging with some of the West's most notorious water issues as a program associate at Stanford University’s Bill Lane Center for the American West and serving as coordinator for the Oregon Water Coalition.
With an emphasis on water law, Sitz helps clients tackle water rights issues, navigate the Oregon water rights system, and understand water-related environmental concerns at the state and federal levels.
Marika earned her J.D. from the University of Oregon School of Law and holds a B.A. in Human Biology, with a concentration in Food and Agriculture Systems, from Stanford University.
About Jordan Ramis PC
Founded in 1963, Jordan Ramis PC is a law firm dedicated to the businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs building and defining the future of the Pacific Northwest. As a regionally focused, full-service business law firm, we empower clients to make smart business decisions on challenging issues. For more information, visit JordanRamis.com.
