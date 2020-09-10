Donald, Oregon – October 2020) Manufacturing careers are a vital part of Oregon’s economy, and here at GK Machine we want to help celebrate manufacturing on October 2nd and throughout the month of October. Joining with School to Career and local high schools and community colleges, GK Machine has provided Manufacturing Day Bus Tours since 2014. We’ve connected hundreds of students with manufacturing and showed them a new state-of-the-art vision for their future careers.
This year, GK and other partners are moving to a virtual format to continue the tradition of providing a National Manufacturing Day experience. This will allow us to reach more students and community members. GK Machine has created and designed a video celebrating the various careers in manufacturing for MFG Day 2020. Here is the link to GK Machine’s video presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIY4uYqsIyw&t=106s
Now, more than ever, anything we can do to help young people get inspired, think about their future careers and make plans is incredibly valuable! National Manufacturing Month will kick off on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Student comments from previous Manufacturing Days:
“It was nice to learn about the owners of each company and how they started their companies. They were just regular people who had big dreams”
“My favorite part was learning the process of making different things.”
“I liked learning about how they make something cool from something simple.”
“I’m already considering employment after high school.”
For more information about National Manufacturing Day visit www.mfgday.com