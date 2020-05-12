Quincy High School Agriculture Education Department/Quincy FFA
11 May 2020 News Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—Cooper Raap and Gavin Sahli have been life-long friends both growing up in farm families in the Columbia Basin. They played little league together, were in the same 4-H club both showing large animals at the fair since they were 9 years-old. The only time they weren’t on the same team was when they started high school. Cooper went to Ephrata High School and was a member of the Ephrata FFA and Gavin went to Quincy High School and a member of the Quincy FFA. During the summer before his junior year at the urging of Gavin, his mom and dad and his grandma, Cooper transferred to Quincy High School and they were on the same team again in the Quincy FFA.
It was beneficial for both of them and the Quincy FFA, as well. These life-long friends will share the stage on Wednesday, May 27th at 6:00 PM during the Stars Over Washington Ceremony at the 90th Washington State FFA Convention (virtual edition) as they are both finalists for the State Star Awards. Cooper for Star Farmer and Gavin for Star Agribusinessman. A fitting end to their FFA careers for two life-long friends both raised in agriculture.
Cooper is the son of Aaron and Kelly Raap who own and operate their cow-calf beef cattle operation and hay and row crop farm just South of Ephrata. Cooper’s Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) project was primarily in the area Beef Production and consists of a beef cattle production project and working on the family farm and for a few of the neighbors during harvest. His project upon entering the FFA consisted of a commercial cow, a bred heifer, and a market steer for the Grant Co. Fair. Through investing his profit from fair steers and saving all his heifer calves in four short years that project has grown to 12 cows, 4 replacement heifers, and 5 steers that he retained ownership on that are currently in the feedlot. In the FFA, he competed in the Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event but has branched out to be part of the Horse Evaluation CDE, Potato Grading CDE, Apple Evaluation CDE where he was the ninth place individual in the State this past December, as a member of the Range CDE team he competed at the Western National Range CDE in Elko Nevada this past November. He just recently won the District IX Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Event and is on the Agricultural Communications team. His future plans include serving in the Marine Corps right after high school and then returning to the family farm and furthering his education in agriculture.
Gavin is the son of Sean and Summer Sahli who own and operate Flicker Orchards and other diversified agriculture production and processing operations. Gavin’s SAE project was in the area of Nursery Management. In the spring of his sophomore year of high school, he leased 7 and a half acres of ground, took out an operating loan, bought a tractor, prepped the ground and then planted 76,000 Nik-29 rootstocks. The following spring, he grafted on Firestorm Honeycrisp scion wood and he was a nurseryman. This past November he lifted and sold those trees and now they are in the ground and in a couple short years they will be producing a crop. He was able to pay off his loans with interest, reclaim the ground, and put his profit away to assist with his future plans of becoming a full-time orchardist and nurseryman. He will attend Walla Walla Community College in the fall to pursue an Agribusiness degree. In the FFA, Gavin found his place to shine. He was a consummate sheep showman and market lamb producer. He competed in a wide variety of competitions. He was a member of 4-time state placing Tractor Driving CDE team placing as an individual 3 times including being the State Champion Driver in 2018. He was on the State Champion Hall of States presentation team and led that team to a third-place finish in the Hall of States Competition at the 2018 National FFA Convention. He was on the Soils/Land Judging team, the National Range Team, 3 time state placing Apple teams, Livestock Judging team, and a member of the District Champion Agricultural Sales team and will compete at the State CDE in August.
The Quincy FFA is proud of these two young men and what they have accomplished in their time in the Quincy FFA. We will all be watching on Wednesday, May 27th at 6:00 PM on Facebook Live or at washingtonffa.org. We wish them best as they go off into their futures to continue their family’s legacy of agriculture.
#####