All nominations for the “Excellence in Agriculture Award” will close December 1. This prestigious award recognizes individuals and/or organizations who make a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest. The nomination form, award purpose and complete criteria can be found at www.agshow.org.
The AgriBusiness Council of Greater Spokane Inc in partnership with the Spokane Ag Show and Hatley/Cobb Farmland Management will recognize an individual with the Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award is presented at the Spokane Ag Show in Spokane the first full week of February 2020.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award selection committee will consider four criteria from nominees: innovation in agriculture, economic and environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture, positive impact on agriculture and industry awareness and outreach. Nominations will be narrowed to selected finalists and announced at the Spokane Ag Show, February 4-6. The winners will be announced and presented their award at the opening session on Tuesday, February 4 at the Spokane Convention Center.
For more information regarding the Excellence in Agriculture Award and the nominating process, contact the Director, Melisa Paul at 509-321-3633 or agshow@greaterspokane.org.
