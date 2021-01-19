Heppner, Oregon, (January 19, 2021)
“I am pleased to announce that Becky Kindle has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer (EVP / COO) for Bank of Eastern Oregon. Becky’s promotion is part of a planned transition. Kindle follows Gary Propheter, who plans to retire later in 2021, said Jeff Bailey, President and CEO.
Kindle started her career with Bank of Eastern Oregon in 1998. She has worked in virtually all areas of operations, most recently serving as SVP and Chief Banking Officer. She is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and past recipient of Oregon Banker’s Association’s Presidential Award, given annually to the outstanding committee chair of the trade organization.
“Becky has been instrumental in the growth of our bank as we have expanded across eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, and western Idaho. Her knowledge, leadership, and the respect she has earned from her fellow employees as well as banking industry peers is quite impressive,” concluded Bailey.
“I am excited to continue my work with our fabulous team of bankers. Our bankers truly appreciate living and working in our communities; serving the banking needs of our customers, and helping our communities thrive. Our bank’s culture encourages growth from within the organization and I appreciate the opportunity and faith that the board places in me,” said Kindle.
Becky resides in Heppner with her husband Jim and they have two adult children. She is active in numerous civic activities, currently serving as board chair for Morrow County School District.