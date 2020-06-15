WHAT: June is Idaho Wine and Cider Month—a time dedicated to tasting, supporting and learning about the growing industry. As wineries all over the state reveal their new spring releases, June is the perfect time to taste and explore the unique flavors that exist because of Idaho's distinctive terroir.
The Idaho Wine Commission, wineries, cideries and restaurants have teamed up to offer a variety of promotions in June, including sales on Idaho wines and ciders, special wine and cheese pairings, and discounted wine tours.
WHERE: State of Idaho
WHEN: June 1 – June 30, 2020
WHY: Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter declared June to be Idaho Wine and Cider Month in 2009 as a way to commemorate the state’s growing industry and encourage Idahoans to support the local grape growers and wine makers. Since that time, the number of wineries has experienced continuous growth year after year. More than 60 wineries contribute $209.6 million to the Idaho economy annually, making wine a significant piece of Idaho’s agriculture industry.
“Idaho is a growing wine region with the natural resources to sustain world-class vineyards and wineries statewide. Even though the world we live in has changed significantly this year, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and support our incredible industry,” said Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission. “We hope Idahoans will take advantage of the promotions available in order to taste, buy, and spread the word about Idaho’s amazing wine and cider.”
WHO: The Idaho Wine Commission acts as the united voice for the Idaho winemakers and grape growers, helping to promote exposure and sales of Idaho wine and cider. Local businesses participating in this month’s activities include Albertsons, Downtown Boise Association, A New Vintage Wine Shop, Boise Co-op, Dairy West, Dunnigan Creek Design, and Snake River Wine Tours.
