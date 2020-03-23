The 2020 Umatilla County Jackpot Lamb Contest will be held during the Umatilla County Fair in Hermiston, OR on Friday, August 14 th , 2020. Entries are encouraged from anyone wanting to learn more about the quality of the lambs they are raising and the direction of their breed programs. Both Oregon and out of state entries are welcome.
This contest consists of two stages – a Live Lamb Judging and a Carcass Evaluation, following the close of fair. The jackpot is based on a $25 entry fee per lamb (max 2 per person), matched by sponsors supporting the contest.
This year, after 30 years, the competition will have two classes. The new wool class will represent at least a 50% fine wool breeding (Rambouillet, Targee, etc…) in the lambs entered. The second class is the traditional meat, all breed/cross breed class. In each class, premiums will be awarded for both live and carcass winners.
After the live lambs are placed by the presiding sheep judge, they will be transported to Kalapooia Valley Grass Fed Processing LLC, in Brownsville, OR for processing. The carcasses will be judged at that time.
Placings will be announced after the fair at an Awards Dinner hosted by Vazza Farms in Hermiston.
*Registration will open in May 2020*
THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR THE CONTEST IS Tues. Aug. 11, 2020.
Forms will be available at the fair office but we’ve made things easier with our online registration which will accept payments. To register visit www.umatillacountyfair.net and click on the Fair/Contests page for contest details.
For questions please contact the Fair Office at 541-567-6121 or email us at www.umatillacountyfair.net