Join us for a morning of experts discussing irrigation innovations, incentives and conservation of water. Wednesday, January 15 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife on Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR. Directions to ODFW.
Participants in this no cost workshop will learn how to effectively utilize water with emerging technology, equipment upgrades or retrofits, and how to use data to irrigate agricultural grounds proficiently.
Speakers: Troy Peters, Ulrike Mengelberg and Teri Hranac will provide engaging topics as well as answer your questions pertaining to irrigation and conservation.
9:00 am Welcome and Introductions (Brandon Bishop)
9:15 am Irrigation Efficiency, Current Innovations in Moisture Management (Troy Peters)
10:15 am Break
10:35 am Irrigation Efficiency Upgrades and Incentives (Ulrike Mengelberg)
11:10 am Allocation of Conservation Water Program (Teri Hranac)
11:50 am Door Prizes!
12:00 pm Thank you & Depart
Register here (no charge): Irrigation Efficiency
For more information please call the Marion SWCD office at 503.391.9927 or visit the website at www.marionswcd.net
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2385142548466733/