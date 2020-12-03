Our solutions leverage the agronomist expertise of PhD researchers from land-grant universities and ag-centric colleges; pairing mutual data sources, big data capabilities and machine learning tools with grower expertise and experience.
Washington State's Tree Fruit Research Commission (WTFRC) asked innov8.ag to lead this Smart Orchard Project in collaboration with researchers from WSU & OSU at Chiawana Orchards. Our goal was to "sensorize" part of the orchard in order to research how agronomic technology & supporting data can further the decisions of the grower. This extensive experience brought together multiple hardware providers, growers, data, and researchers to create a sustainable "smart" orchard with insights that impact growers' bottom lines. Our time working together has motivated innov8.ag and our partners to host a series of webinars to share our collaborative learnings with growers near us.
During these webinars hosted by innov8.ag and leading tech providers for the orchard industry we will have the opportunity to discuss topics around water/irrigation management, soil nutrient management, chemical & nutrient planning, micro-climate management, and imagery analysis.
Upcoming Webinars with Smart Orchard Partners
Thursday, Dec. 3rd- Measuring & Managing Soil Moisture Data (Sentek & AgriNET)
Join us for innov8.ag's collaborative experience with Sentek, AgriNET, and local growers to discuss how to interpret soil moisture data and adjust irrigation length/duration. We've had the opportunity to work closely with both of these companies and we'd like to share the implications of collecting data relating to soil moisture to better manage growers water usage and labor cost's associated with irrigation management. Join us to learn more about soil moisture probes and other brand new products that help growers gain insights on the soil profile, such as soil moisture, and temperature, all at multiple depths.
Thursday, Dec. 10th- Tracking Site Specific Weather with Davis Instruments (Davis Instruments)
Thousands of Davis weather stations are operating around the world and they attest to the importance of having sensors and data collected for weather management purposes in order to inform growers with their daily decisions.
Participating in this webinar will allow the viewer to hear from growers that have personally utilized and seen significant differences in their operations from the shared insights of Davis Instruments technology and innov8.ag's data analysis.
Thursday, Dec. 17th- Targeting the Active Root Zone to Improve Crop Health (AquaSpy)
innov8.ag's deeper dive into how monitoring water usage through AquaSpy's probes can increase yields by 10-40%, and inevitably saving money on labor and water. Being able to make precise irrigation decisions easily relieves stress on the grower and help's them "listen to the crop."
AquaSpy has provided their soil moisture monitoring probes for the Smart Orchard Project. These probes don't leave any guessing for the grower as they track crop behavior of both water and nutrients up to 48 inches! Utilizing AquaSpy's unique view of focusing on the Active Root Zone allows growers to maximize crop health and yields. Join us for this exciting webinar to learn how AquaSpy and innov8.ag joined forces at Chiawana Orchards to consolidate agronomic technology and supportive data to improve the growers bottom line.
January 14th Micro-Climates with MeterGroup-
Have you ever wanted precise weather calculations with little to no maintenance required? Have you ever imagined a device that utilizes 0.017 mm resolution that can accurately measure small rainfall and even heavy dew events that other rain gauges miss? This webinar will discuss the implications of having data around the micro-climates of your orchard or vineyard to better inform management and labor decisions.
How to Gain Detailed Views of Your Farms Soil Quality (ft. Teralytic) (time TBD)
Want to hear personally from the creators of the worlds first wireless NPK sensor? Join innov8.ag's and Teralytic's discussion on sensors reporting soil moisture, salinity, and NPK at three different depths, as well as aeration, respiration, air temperature, light, and humidity.
Saving on Chemical Usage With Smart Guided Systems (Time is TBD)
Join us for this exciting Webinar discussing how the use of SmartGuided Systems Smart Sprayer allows growers to reduce pesticide use by 47-73%. Learn more on how our company's data integrates with equipment like this to save growers money on chemical usage, labor, and overall saves valuable time!
Imagery Analysis with GreenAtlas- (time TBD)
Have you ever seen three Ph.d's collaborate to create a futuristic image processing system that can tell you exactly how big your canopy is, identify where pests are affecting your crop, identify water defiicences, all while traveling at 25+mph? Join us for this exciting webinar revolved around a newly formed relationship between innov8.ag and GreenAtlas where we discuss state of the art imagery analysis that can help inform growers about growth stages, pests, irrigation, and crop yields for apples, nuts, and grapes.