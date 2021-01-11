Heppner, Oregon, (January 8, 2021) BEO Bancorp (OTCBB:BEOB) and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, recently added Gabrielle Homer to the board of directors.
Ms. Homer was raised in Dallas, OR and is a graduate of Oregon State University. Her career has spanned insurance, and advertising, along with about eight years in banking in Albany and Eugene. Gabrielle relocated to the Fossil area where she has spent the past 19 years as financial controller and board secretary/treasurer for Painted Hills Natural Beef. She is very active in the Fossil community, having served on various boards and is involved in numerous organizations and activities.
“We are excited to have Gabrielle join our board of directors. Her unique mix of work experience and community involvement, coupled with her strong leadership qualities, make her a perfect fit to represent our bank’s shareholders,” said President and CEO, Jeff Bailey.
Homer and her husband Will, live near Fossil and have two grown sons.
About BEO Bancorp
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, which operates 20 branches and five loan production offices in twelve eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties, and one western Idaho county. Branches are located in Arlington, Ione, Heppner, Condon, Irrigon, Boardman, Burns, John Day, Prairie City, Fossil, Moro, Enterprise, Athena, Hermiston, and LaGrande, OR; and Colfax, Dayton, LaCrosse, Pasco, and Pomeroy WA; loan production offices are located in Ontario, Pendleton, Madras, OR, Pomeroy, WA, and Caldwell, ID. Bank of Eastern Oregon also operates a mortgage division and operates the Washington locations under the name of Bank of Eastern Washington. The bank’s website is www.beobank.com .