NASHVILLE - The Hemp Industries Association® (HIA®) announces the appointment of two new board members. Tim Gordon, Chief Science Officer for Functional Remedies and Todd Runestad, Senior Editor, Ingredients & Supplements at New Hope Network & Natural Products INSIDER.
“Today is an exciting day for the HIA, as we welcome two well qualified Board Members,” said Rick Trojan, Hemp Industries Association President. “ Tim's vast experience in cannabis science and international business, coupled with Todd's knowledge and impact in the natural foods world, provides new perspectives and brings new opportunities to our growing association. The addition of these two on our already stellar board creates the foundation needed as hemp industries expand globally.”
Tim has worked with Fortune 100 companies entering the global cannabis sector and has worked internationally establishing markets and relationships throughout the hemp industry. Bringing years of cannabis industry leadership, agricultural knowledge, and executive business management experience to his role within the hemp industry.
Tim oversees strategy and planning to include facilitating company activity in consulting, sales, agronomic practices, alliances and partners, and industry support. Tim is also working with global business partners, throughout Europe and Canada to create opportunities with-in the hemp industry. A long time farmer, researcher, and advocate for a hemp economy, Tim has spoken on the subject matter at colleges and universities throughout the United States and Canada.
“I am eager to start working with the HIA on their new strategies,” Said Gordon “I want to challenge the industry, regulators, and legislators to only work optimally with the focused intent of success for our industry. I want to prove the unequivocal power of hemp and the many solutions it provides -- and I know the Hemp Industries Association is the right place to do it.”
Todd Runestad is a multimedia content virtuoso. Storyteller extraordinaire. Fluent in the range of media platforms including magazines, web, app, video, webinars, podcasts, conferences, newsletters, social. Past editor for Nutrition Science News starting in 1997. Science Editor for Functional Foods & Nutraceuticals starting in 2002. Editor-in-chief of Functional Ingredients 2007-13. Currently ingredients editor as well as dietary supplements editor for newhope.com. These are all titles owned by New Hope Network. Also, senior editor for NaturalProductsInsider.com and Nutrition Business Journal. Conference content provider at Natural Products Expo and Supply Side trade shows. All these titles are now owned by Informa—based in the U.K., which operates trade shows and ancillary businesses in 70 countries.
He provides education and insights about nutritional ingredients, raw material suppliers, brand manufacturers, nutritional product innovations, retailer merchandising issues, and other nutritional Zeitgeist.
“I’ve been covering hemp CBD for the last few years—writing stories, organizing conferences, speaking at events, basically dropping everything and embracing hemp, like so many others in the dietary supplements business these days.” Said Runestad “I’ve admired the Hemp Industries Association since the day they defeated the DEA in court in 2004. That’s bona fide. It’s been exciting to see them quickly evolve lately to meet and serve the interests of everybody working with hemp. It could be the biggest natural product in the history of natural products—and it could disrupt every industry currently beholden to petroleum. I’m only too happy to help keep the momentum going serving on the board of the oldest .org in the hemp world.”
ABOUT THE HEMP INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION
Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1994 by a group of hemp business owners and activists, The Hemp Industries Association® (HIA®) is a membership-based non-profit trade association. Its mission is to advance the hemp economy and educate the market for the benefit of our members, the public, and the planet. For more information please go to www.thehia.org