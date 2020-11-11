Customers at Valley Wide Country Stores donated $8303.98 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation by rounding up their purchases to a whole dollar amount.
What is the Wildland Firefighter Foundation?
The Wildland Firefighter Foundation’s main focus is to help the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families. They honor and acknowledge the past, present and future members of the wildland firefighting community and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.
The WFF helps maintain and grow the national monument established for the fallen and operate a financial fund which provides critical assistance to the families of fallen and injured firefighters. They work with their partner organizations to educate the public about wildland fires and promote excellence and safety in firefighting. The foundation presents program information and, in some instances, onsite crisis support, to government and private fire agencies and other organizations.
How are your dollars helping?
The 2020 wildfire season has been extreme across the nation. Wildfires have burned millions of acres in California, Oregon and other parts of the western US, devastating towns, and blanketing communities in thick smoke. Wildland firefighters and suppression crews work for hours on end to extinguish flames, protecting and helping our communities. When it comes to helping communities, Valley Wide Cooperative, shares the foundation’s ideals, and that’s why it was important to help those who help us all with this donation.
There are a lot of families that have been affected by injury and loss of their loved ones that work on fire suppression crews. Funds donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF) will aid in tragedy assistance for Line of Duty Death (LODD), Line of Duty Injury (LODI), Extended Care of LODI’s (in extreme cases), Extended Care of LODD’s (in extreme cases), Hardship for Wildland Firefighters, Onsite Counseling Services for Trauma, Suicide Prevention, Workers Comp Assistance, and more.
WFF Director Burk Minor said, “The foundation is certainly appreciative of all the people that donated in the Valley Wide stores. Farmers and ranchers are very familiar with wildland fire. Most of seen the devastations of the new era of catastrophic wildfire. They’ve lost crops, livestock, barns, homes, and even lives. The co-op supporting firefighters comes full circle back to their membership. We’re very thankful to get this donation, and for a co-op that gives back to the things that directly impact their members and customers.”