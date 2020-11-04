GILBERT, AZ (November 4, 2020) - Healthy soil is within the reach of every farm and ranching operation. The principles that govern healthy, productive soils are simple: nourish, build and leverage the soil microbiome. These are the principles in which Heliae® Agriculture continues to invest time, money and research-building a product portfolio that delivers value far beyond the growing season.
Exemplifying the belief that soil health is an opportunity and responsibility for every farm, Heliae® Agriculture has announced a virtual 2-day educational event: Rethinking Soil Productivity, to showcase soil health opportunities that farms in every geography, of all scope and scale, can take advantage of.
"Soils are becoming severely degraded. It's our mission at Heliae® Agriculture to help change that and provide growers with returns that deliver more than yield," says Heliae President and CEO, Eric Lichtenheld. "We focus on changing soil through a regenerative approach and share our approach and solutions with growers nationwide to help aid their long term success."
The live webinar experience will kick-off on November 17th at 10 a.m. central standard time with an in-depth discussion with renowed Rutgers University plant pathology professor, Dr. James White, who will be joined by Heliae Chief Revenue Officer, Norm Davy and Vice President of Agriculture Science, Dr. Karl Wyant. The trio will explore the soil's microbiome through discussion and the examination of Dr. White's research on the Rhizophagy Cycle. The session promises to offer insight into the newly discovered process of a plant's ability to "farm" the beneficial microbes it needs and fundamental management strategies that can be implemented within any production model.
Day two, November 18, brings the Heliae® Agriculture science, research and sales team together in a discussion that focuses on the creation of a healthy soil biome. Here, the team will take a deeper look at the multitude of benefits that come from improving your soil, sharing the timeline of the PhycoTerra® Soil Amendment team's research and discovery, and the efficacy and return on investment a regenerative approach brings to any farming operation. Both sessions will feature a dedicated live Q&A segment to allow viewers to submit questions to the panels of professionals for real-time answers.
Approved CEUs (4 Total)
Nutrient Management: 1
Soil and Water Management: 1
Crop Management: 1
Professional Development: 1
Each day will also feature breakout sessions that focus on showcasing regional PhycoTerra® trial results. Breakout sessions will be hosted and presented by the Heliae® Agriculture team with live Q&A provided for every session.
Sessions will include:
- Florida & Georgia - Berries and Leafy Greens
- Time: 1:00 PM CST
- Canada - Wheat & Soybeans
- Time: 2:00 PM CST
- Midwest - Corn & Soybeans
- Time: 3:00 PM CST
- Spanish Speaking
- Time: 1:00 PM CST
- Pacific Northwest - Potatoes & Wheat
- Time: 2:00 PM CST
- Arizona & California - Strawberries, Almonds & Leafy Greens
- Time: 3:00 PM CST
For more information on the 2-Day Webinar experience: Rethinking Soil Productivity or to register CLICK HERE.
