Fresno, CA – California table grape growers and shippers met to review the latest in viticulture research, technology trends, and promotion plans for the 2020-21 California table grape season at the California Table Grape Seminar held Thursday, February 27. More than 150 table grape growers and shippers attended.
Scientists for the California Table Grape Commission (commission), University of California, and the USDA presented on improving table grape color development in the San Joaquin and Coachella valleys; identification of nitrogen deficiency in table grapes using aerial multispectral imaging; fungicide resistance in Botrytis cinerea in table grape vineyards; increasing effectiveness of spray application in table grapes and an update on the USDA table grape breeding program.
Commission Senior Vice President Ross Jones updated growers and shippers on improvements in table grape production and commission President Kathleen Nave gave a brief overview of the promotion plans for the 2020-21 season. The California Table Grape Seminar is held every February.
