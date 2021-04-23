Medford, OR: Long term community partner, Grange Co-op, purchases 7.8-acre lot in White City, Oregon continuing its path of growth and support of the Upper Rogue. The new location will feature a larger, updated retail store and include the company’s new Business Office, making it the Co-op's second largest retail location.
“Our new retail space and Business Office will allow us to continue to fulfill our purpose of helping our communities, employees and customers achieve more together,” states CEO Neil Itzen. “We opened our original White City location in 2008, previously Norton Lumber, and thanks to the support of our customers we quickly outgrew our store. The new location will allow us to better serve the Upper Rogue while continuing to maintain our high standard of service and knowledge.”
Grange Co-op has teamed up with Outlier Construction as its general contractor, with help from C & C Constructors as well as other local companies to build the larger updated space. The new location, at 7700 Crater Lake Highway in White City, will increase retail space from 9,500 sq ft to over 22,000 sq ft, as well as increasing the nursery from 2,800 sq ft to over 12,500 sq ft. The new drive-through warehouse will allow for purchases to be made directly from a customer’s vehicle.
“We have listened to our customers' needs and wants over the years to ensure our new White City location will have the products and selection they need. Increasing our farm and ranch, nursery, clothing, garden, and pet product lines, the new expansive space will help customers get the products they desire without requiring they travel to our other locations in Medford or Central Point,” states Jason Wall, Marketing Manager.
Grange Co-op will also include the company’s first do-it-yourself dog wash station in the design of the new location. “We recognize the relationship our customers have with their pets and want to continue providing the products and services they need. The new store will allow us to replicate our merchandising and store concept to our other current stores as well as to future store locations,” states Wall.
As well as a new retail location, Grange Co-op will also be including a larger, updated Business Office, replacing its current location in Medford. “Our new office will include a large employee training facility, purchasing and administrative offices,” states CEO Neil Itzen. “The capability to bring our employees in for product and knowledge-based training in a larger group setting will help continue our pursuit to be the go-to place for knowledge and service. We are committed to maintain our ‘people first’ company culture. Having our retail store and business office together will enable us to support our employees and customers even more,” states Itzen.
“Grange Co-op would like to thank our Agricultural Members, loyal customers, employees, and Board Members for their continued support and dedication for over 87 years. Because of them, we can continue to grow and support our communities,” states Itzen. The store and office are set to open in mid-2022.