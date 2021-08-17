Klamath Falls, Ore. — On July 23, Grange Co-op pledged to match up to $5,000 raised by customers to benefit ranchers affected by the Bootleg Fire.
Within three weeks, Grange Co-op customers exceeded the original goal.
“As always, our customers worked together to help one another, exceeding our goal in a very short amount of time,” states Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator, Demetria Marical.
On August 18, 2021 at 10AM, Grange Co-op will present a check to the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association for their Wildfire Stewardship Fund. Check presentation will be hosted at Klamath Falls Grange Co-op, located at 2525 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR.
In addition to the $10,000 cash donation, Grange Co-op partnered with Purina Animal Nutrition to donate 4 tons of Purina cattle feed and 4 tons of Purina protein tubs to the Klamath Cattlemen’s Association. Grange Co-op has also donated one ton of its private label, Rogue All Pro Textured feed, totaling over $13,000 in feed and mineral donations.
“Grange Co-op’s purpose, ‘working to help our communities achieve more together’ is solidified via partnerships with our customers and vendors. Their support is pivotal in the success of our communities,” states CEO Neil Itzen.
As the third largest fire in Oregon’s history, the Bootleg Fire has devoured over 400,000 acres in Klamath and Lake Counties, affecting and displacing over 10,000 head of cattle. The already depleted resources in Klamath County, caused by the historical drought, has created an issue for these producers.
Many producers are forced to house cattle herds on their fall or spring pastures, leaving them with very little, or ultimately, without future grazing areas.
“It is important to us [Grange Co-op] that our communities know we are behind them 100%,” states Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator, Demetria Marical. “We were founded by farmers and ranchers 87 years ago and strive to uphold their values and vision.”Grange Co-op thanks those who have donated to this initiative, along with Purina Animal Nutrition for its generosity. Grange Co-op extends its deepest sympathies to those who have been impacted by this tragic wildfire.
For more information about how Grange Co-op is helping support communities during wildfires please visit grangecoop.com/wildfire-relief-aid/
