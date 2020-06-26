Josephine County, OR – As part of its GrangeGives program, Grange Co-op donated over $6,000 in livestock stalls to the Josephine County Fairgrounds after stalls that were on loan to them were removed. Josephine County 4-H and FFA students utilize these livestock stalls for their market and project animals’ multiple times throughout the year. “Grange Co-op recognized the importance of limiting the interruption to these students by ensuring a place to pen their animals during important events, including livestock auctions and shows. We are proud to partner with Powder River Livestock Handling Equipment who helped supply the stalls in a short time frame,” states Jason Wall, Marketing Manager. These panels will also be utilized during emergency boarding situations, including wildfires and other natural disasters.
This year, more than ever, Grange Co-op recognized the affects COVID-19 has had on multiple businesses and organizations, including local fairgrounds. Grange Co-op was founded by 99 farmers who came together to support each other in times of need. Grange Co-op continues this legacy by supporting future farmers, ensuring agricultural education lives on by fulfilling our company purpose: Helping our communities, customers and employees achieve more together.
